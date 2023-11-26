The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has in its daily weather bulletin said it expects "likely heavy rains" at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu today on November 26. A "light to moderate" rainfall warning has also been issued for Puducherry till November 26. "For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore. If any change occurs, we will continue to monitor and inform you," Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, Director Balachandran said. He added that many areas of the state experienced heavy rains in the past 24 hours. All schools in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai remained closed on November 25 due to heavy rain in the region, the District Collector has announced, as per an ANI report. Further, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team had on November 24 rescued 10 people who were trapped due to a landslide in the Sengal Combai Tribal Settlement on November 23 evening, ANI reported. The settlement is located in an interior forest area 20 km from Coonoor, in the Nilgiris district.

IMD Forecast

The IMD expects light to moderate rainfall at many places in India accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh during November 24 -27; over Gujarat State on November 25 and 26.

It also expects thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail at isolated places over south Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Marathwada on November 26. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region on November 26, it added.

Further, light rainfall is also expected at isolated places over the Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during November 26-28. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on November 27.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around November 25. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood on November 26. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around November 27.