Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy downpour reported in Chennai; IMD warns of ‘thunderstorm, lightning’ in THESE districts

Heavy downpour was reported in Chennai on 9 August in various districts of Tamil Nadu, which further led to waterlogging. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of “thunderstorm, lightning” in some districts, stating it could result into “slippery roads” in certain areas.

Which districts of Tamil Nadu could be affected? Thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely for Krishnagiri and Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur districts till 10 am today, the IMD said.

It added the traffic could potentially affect in these regions.

On Thursday, Chennai experienced a near-normal temperature of 34.5°C. In contrast, cities like Madurai and Palayamkottai faced intense heat, with Madurai airport recording a scorching 40°C, the highest temperature in the state that day.

Meanwhile, Wallajah in Ranipet district received the highest rainfall in the state, recording 13 cm as of Thursday. Light rain continued in parts of Vellore, Coimbatore, and Tirupattur until 6 p.m.

Heavy rainfall is expected to persist until August 13 and is likely to help reduce the rain deficit in northern districts such as Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, and Dharmapuri, reports said.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed isolated rainfall recently. Arcot and Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district received 9 mm each, while Ambur (Tirupattur), Wallajah (Ranipet), and Ammundi (Vellore) recorded 8 mm each. Cheyyar ARG in Tiruvannamalai registered 7 mm of rainfall.

In terms of temperatures, Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.0°C. On the other hand, Karur Paramathi saw the lowest minimum temperature at 21.0°C.