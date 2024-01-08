Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 districts this week, Chennai battles traffic jams
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has identified specific regions where heavy rain is expected, including Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Chennai, along with Puducherry.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has anticipated rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming week, ANI reported. Predictions indicate heavy rainfall in isolated areas spanning 10 districts of the state on Sunday.
