The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has anticipated rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming week, ANI reported. Predictions indicate heavy rainfall in isolated areas spanning 10 districts of the state on Sunday.

In the evening of January 7, traffic crawled and commuters faced significant jams as heavy rains hit Chennai district, it added.

The RMC identified specific regions where heavy rain is expected, including Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, along with Puducherry.

Rainfall Predictions The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts ongoing light to moderate rain, with intermittent heavy spells along with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal, ANI reported.

During the daytime today, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected.

IMD attributes this rainfall to prevailing strong easterly/northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, allowing moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal into Tamil Nadu.

IMD data reveals that Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu registered the highest rainfall at 167 mm between 8.30 am on January 7 and 5.30 am on January 8. Conversely, Mugalivakkam GCC received the lowest at 53.4 mm during this time frame. According to IMD data, Karaikal, Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Ennore port AWS areas recorded rainfall ranging from 100 to 90 mm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai predicts light to moderate rain in a few areas in South Tamil Nadu, a couple of places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next 3-4 days. Furthermore, the RMC forecasts heavy rain in isolated places across Villupuram, Vellore, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathpuram, and Kanyakumari over the next 3 days.

Flash Flood Affects Old Courtallam Falls Following intense rainfall in the Western Ghats, a flash flood occurred at the Old Courtallam Falls situated at the foothills of the mountain range in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Consequently, authorities have prohibited tourists from bathing in nearby waterbodies, a popular attraction in the district.

This prohibition on bathing left numerous tourists disappointed during their visits to the waterfalls, particularly on Saturday, a peak weekend time for such outings.

Excessive Rainfall Tamil Nadu has experienced an exceptional amount of rainfall this year. Initially, Cyclone Michaung brought substantial rains, causing significant damage in Chennai and its surrounding areas. More recently, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu encountered heavy downpours.

These incessant rains have resulted in substantial losses, both to public and private properties, estimated to be in crores. In light of this, Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested ₹12,000 crore in central assistance and an immediate relief fund of ₹7,300 crore to address the flood damages.

Schools in the region closed District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on January 8 said that a holiday has been announced for all schools in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi due to heavy rainfall.

Further, district collectors of various regions have also announced holidays for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore, due to continuous rain.

Schools in Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai, will also remain closed due to the bad weather.

(With inputs from ANI)

