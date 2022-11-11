Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy showers paralyze state, flight operations not affected

Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy showers paralyze state, flight operations not affected2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
- The IMD even predicted that it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till 13 November.
Until now, alsmost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district and southern Ramanathapuram as well experienced rainfall.
The intermittent showers that began on the night of Thursday rainfall, intensified in several regions of the State, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch.
Also, areas falling under districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed heavy rains ranging between 7 and 11 cm.
Citing the rains, the schools and colleges were closed in as many as 23 districts including Chennai, while in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut. In Puducherry, that recorded heavy rains since Thursday night, the territorial government too declared a holiday for all schools and colleges.
Meanwhile, airportsources said flight operations were not affected, as arrival and departure of flights were 'on time'.
Using tractors, fishermen in Cuddalore towed their boats away from the shoreline to safer places. "A well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels," IMD said.
Also, it is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline till 12 November morning.
Tiruvallur district authorities said the Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoir has reached its full level of 36.61 ft and the outflow stood at 130 cusecs. The release from Puzhal dam is increased to 500 cusecs increased from 100.
Similarly, other reservoirs too have been witnessing copious inflows and Redhills has touched 82.97 per centage of its 3,300 mcft capacity. Water is released from reservoirs as per regulations.
Police said the Puzhal-Soorappattu Vinayagapuram subway has been closed and traffic diversions have also been made in several localities due to showers and in view of storm water drain network improvement work. In waterlogged localities, authorities used heavy duty motors to pump out stagnant rain water.
With PTI inputs.
