Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert for today in these districts1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 07:32 AM IST
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, on Wednesday issued a red alert in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu between November 10 and 11.
Balachandran, Deputy Director General, IMD-Chennai, said, "On November 11, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts."
He further said, "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of November 11."
