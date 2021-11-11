Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert for today in these districts

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert for today in these districts

A man pushes his autorickshaw past floodwaters on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021. Heavy rainfall will continue across Tamil Nadu state through Nov. 11, according to weather reports. 
1 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, on Wednesday issued a red alert in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu between November 10 and 11.

Balachandran, Deputy Director General, IMD-Chennai, said, "On November 11, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts."

He further said, "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of November 11." 

