Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts more showers till tomorrow. Check full weather forecast for the next 4 days here
Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts more showers till tomorrow. Check full weather forecast for the next 4 days here

 Livemint

Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall during past 24 hours with Tenkasi region recording 12 cm of rainfall and Ayikudi recording 10 cm of rain on November 6.

Tamil Nadu rains: South Peninsular region of India will see light to moderate rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days. Heavy rainfall is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka. (Bloomberg)Premium
Tamil Nadu rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers till tomorrow, November 8 in view of presence cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea.

Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall during past 24 hours till 8:00 am today. In Tamil Nadu, Tenkasi region recorded 12 cm of rainfall and Ayikudi received 10 cm of rain on November 6.

Tamil Nadu state has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days which led to waterlogging in several areas. Areas including Karur, Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga were affected as rain caused waterlogging on the main roads.

Isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala also recorded heavy rainfall.

Isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala also recorded heavy rainfall.

Weather forecast for next 4 days

India Meteorological Department reported presence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower & middle tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation is expected to move west-north-westwards towards Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea.

Following this weather pattern, a low pressure area is expected to form over east-central Arabian Sea on November, 8. South Peninsular region of India is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall during next 4 to 5 days and decrease thereafter.

Moreover, there are chances of heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on November 6, Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka on November 6 and 7, Kerala-Mahe from November 6 to 9, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka from November 6 to 8. 

There are chances for Western Disturbance to bring rainfall in Western Himalayan Region from November 7 night. With these prevailing weather conditions there is a possibility of light rainfall or snowfall at isolated locations from November 7 to 10 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience similar conditions from November 8 to 10.

Additionally, isolated light rainfall is expected over West Rajasthan on November 8 and 9, as well as in Punjab on November 9.

In the coming week, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely experience light to moderate scattered rainfall while the regions of Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra can expect light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days. 

 

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 05:27 PM IST
