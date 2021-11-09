Tamil Nadu rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted fresh spell of extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 9-11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th November.

In its latest updates, the weather office said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over the same region.

“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November," it said.

“Under its influence: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 09th- 11th and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th November, 2021," the department predicted.

Here's a detailed weather forecast for Tamil Nadu

November 9

Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Madurai and Sivaganga districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram districts and Puducherry. Moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu.

November 10

Extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi and Karaikal area.

November 11

Extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipettai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts and Karaikal area.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.