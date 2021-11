Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Madurai and Sivaganga districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram districts and Puducherry. Moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu.