Chennai rains: IMD withdraws red alert, flight arrivals resume. Read here

The depression over Bay of Bengal has started crossing coast near Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. "The depression has started crossing coast. During the past six hours, it has moved with a speed of 16 kilometre per hour and the landfall process will continue for the next two hours," Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said while speaking to reporters.

