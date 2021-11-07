Tamil Nadu rain: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday deployed four teams in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Madurai as the IMD issued alert of cyclonic circulation and heavy rains for next two days.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts on Monday (November 8).

Heavy rain is also likely to occur over Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi and Salem districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

For Tuesday, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. “Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul and Delta districts and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu and Puducherry," it said in its latest weather forecast.

For Wednesday, the weather office said scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy is likely to occur over districts of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over districts of interior Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu.

The IMD said that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west­ north-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“Scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy is likely to occur over districts of North Coastal Tamilnadu, adjoining Interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Krishnagiri districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Virudhunagar and Delta districts," the department said in its prediction for November 11.

