Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF deploys 4 teams as IMD issues alert for next two days

For Tuesday, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. “Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul and Delta districts and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu and Puducherry," it said in its latest weather forecast.