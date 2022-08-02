Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF teams rushed to Kanyakumari, Nilgiris districts

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF teams rushed to Kanyakumari, Nilgiris districts2 min read . 06:26 AM IST
Tamil Nadu rains: The district administrations have been instructed to take up all precautionary measures launching rescue and relief operations.
Tamil Nadu government have deployed four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Kanyakumari and the Nilgiris district on Monday to assist the district administrations about the management of heavy rainfall situation predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in various districts, according to news agency PTI.
The district administrations have been instructed to take up all precautionary measures launching rescue and relief operations, while State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran directed the officials to stay alert and promptly respond to any emergencies.
He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has also directed the officials to prevent damages to property and human lives loss due to rain. The minister informed that the district collectors have been askedd to keep earthmovers and other equipment along with rescue teams ready as precautionary measures.
"A team of State Disaster Response Force has been sent to Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts to assist the district administration in rescue operations. Further, two NDRF teams each have been rushed to Kanyakumari and Nilgiris district, respectively," the minister said as quoted by PTI.
In an official statement, Ramachandran said that people can contact round the clock on "helpline: 1070 or Whatsapp 9445869848" for any emergency. During the months of June and July, Tamil Nadu had received 217.9 mm rainfall which is 82% more than the average rainfall, he added.
The weather forecasting agency informed that districts like Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain from August 1 onwards. Additionally, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Tirupattur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri will also receive heavy rain with strong wind.
The official said most of the areas in the city are likely to receive heavy showers. It is also expected that other districts will witness copious amounts of rainfall in August.
The weather department defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June.
(With PTI inputs)
