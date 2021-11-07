Tamil Nadu rains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the southern state. The Prime Minister assured Stalin of all possible support to the state.

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety," he said on Twitter.

Parts of Tamil Nadu have witnessed heavy and incessant rainfall in the couple of days. Heavy to very heavy overnight rains hammered Chennai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging everywhere, with the deluge entering houses in low lying areas on Sunday.

According to a weather official, since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43% excess rainfall.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night. The rainfall continued till Sunday, turning out to be one of the heaviest in recent years.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI.

In its latest weather forecast, the IMD today said rainfall is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 8th and 9th Nov.

"A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely during 9-11 Nov 2021 under the influence Likely formation of a fresh Low pressure area," it said.

With agency inputs

