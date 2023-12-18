The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert over South Tamil Nadu today i.e. on 18 December. As per IMD, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) is likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on December 18." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As heavy rains continue to lash several Tamil Nadu district, the Southern Railways has issued a list of several train services that have been fully cancelled, partially suspended or diverted. The Railways said that changes made in the pattern of train services due to water logging in Tirunelveli Yard.

Chennai Weather Live Updates It also said that the traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks.

List of cancelled trains 1. Train No. 20605 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 16.10 hrs on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

2. Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled.

3. Train No. 06685 Tirunelveli Sengottal Unreserved Special Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

4. Train No. 06642 Tirunelveli Nagercoil Unreserved Special Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

5. Train No. 06682 Sengottai - Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

6. Train No. 06681 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special Jourmey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

7. Train No. 06679 Vanchimaniyachi Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Joumey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

8. Train No. 06684 Sengottal Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Joumey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

9. Train No. 06687 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special Joumey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

10. Train No. 06680 Tiruchendur Vanchimaniyachi Special Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

11. Train No. 06658 Sengottai Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

12. Train No. 16787 Tirunelveli Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Express Jourmey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

13. Train No. 16788 Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Tirunelveli Express Jourmey commencing on 21.12.2023 is fully cancelled

14. Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli Palakkad Palaruvi Express Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

15. Train No. 16862 Kanniyakumari - Puducherry Express Journey commencing on 18.12.2023 is fully cancelled

Partial Cancellation: 1. Train No. 20636 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Anantapuri Express leaving Kollam at 14.50 hrs on 18.12.2023 is partially cancelled between Kollam and Dindigul. The train will commence service from Dindigul.

Diverted trains: 1. Train No. 20635 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Anantapuri Express that left Chennai Egmore at 19.50 hrs on 17.12.2023 is diverted to run via Dindigul, Pollachi and Short terminated at Palakkad

2. Train No. 16353 Kacheguda- Nagercoil Weekly Express that left Kacheguda at 15.45 hrs on 17.12.2023 is diverted to run via Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ernakulam North, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram

3. Train no 06011 Tambaram–Nagercoil Spl that left Tambaram at 08.05 hrs on 18.12.2023 is diverted to run via Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Jolarpettai, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ernakulam North, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil due to water logging in Tirunelveli Pit line.

Flight disruption As per media reports, due to heavy rains, several Tuticorin-bound flights were also diverted or were cancelled. Currently which flights have been cancelled or diverted is not known. Earlier on 17 December, IndiGo in a post on X had informed its passengers of flight delays and cancellations at Tuticorin airport due to bad weather.

IndiGo in a post on X wrote, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to inclement weather in #Tuticorin #TCR, flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Please check your flight status at https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport."

