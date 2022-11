Heavy rainfall continued to lash several districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts on 11 November, following the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicted 'enhanced rainfall' activity over south peninsular India during 11-13 November.

Various schools and colleges in several districts have declared holidays owing to the weather. According to the news agency ANI, the District Collector of Sivaganga declares a holiday in all schools, while Madurai District Collector declares a holiday for all schools & colleges because of incessant rainfall.

Dindigul district collector also declared a holiday for schools, owing to heavy rains.

Other districts that have declared school holiday includes--Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.

Tirupatur declared a holiday only for primary and middle school. Besides, union territory Puducherry has also declared holidays for schools and colleges on Friday.

IMD heavy rainfall warning:

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe on 11th-14th November.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on the 11th and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on the 12th of November 2022.

Last week’s Heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, and adjoining areas of Kerala continued till 5 Nov and then significantly reduced thereafter.

Wind warning:

According to the weather monitoring agency, between 11 and 14 November, squally weather (wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting over 55 kmph) is likely to prevail over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep area, Tamil Nadu coasts, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Sri Lanka coasts.