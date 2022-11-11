Tamil Nadu rains: School holiday declared in THESE 15 districts

Heavy rainfall continued to lash several districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts on 11 November, following the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.
Various schools and colleges in several districts have declared holidays owing to the weather. According to the news agency ANI, the District Collector of Sivaganga declares a holiday in all schools, while Madurai District Collector declares a holiday for all schools & colleges because of incessant rainfall.
Dindigul district collector also declared a holiday for schools, owing to heavy rains.
Other districts that have declared school holiday includes--Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.
Tirupatur declared a holiday only for primary and middle school. Besides, union territory Puducherry has also declared holidays for schools and colleges on Friday.
IMD heavy rainfall warning:
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe on 11th-14th November.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on the 11th and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on the 12th of November 2022.
Last week’s Heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, and adjoining areas of Kerala continued till 5 Nov and then significantly reduced thereafter.
Wind warning:
According to the weather monitoring agency, between 11 and 14 November, squally weather (wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting over 55 kmph) is likely to prevail over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep area, Tamil Nadu coasts, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Sri Lanka coasts.
