Tamil Nadu: Schools closed today in 5 districts as heavy rains intensify | Check List

Northeast monsoon unleashes heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, schools are closed in five districts including Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. Authorities are on high alert. Stay informed on the latest updates and safety guidelines during these tumultuous weather conditions.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Rains: With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, the administration has declared a holiday for schools in five districts on Wednesday after continuous rainfall overnight. Schools will remain closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts today, announced the concerned district collectors.
Tamil Nadu Rains: With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, the administration has declared a holiday for schools in five districts on Wednesday after continuous rainfall overnight. Schools will remain closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts today, announced the concerned district collectors.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu Rains: With the northeast monsoon gaining strength, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing intense rainfall, leading to the closure of schools in several districts. The continuous downpour overnight prompted district administrations to declare school holidays in five regions on Wednesday.

Also Read | IMD Alert! Heavy rainfall predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today | Full forecast

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed in Affected Districts

The Tamil Nadu administration has announced that the schools will remain closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. In Kanyakumari, both Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas have also been affected, and schools in these regions will remain closed. This move follows continuous rain that has caused significant disruption.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Earlier School Closures

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, November 19, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal districts also saw school closures due to the rains. In Karaikal, schools and colleges were closed, while in Thoothukudi, only schools were closed, with colleges remaining operational.

Also Read | Chennai rains today: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu districts

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Rain Forecast and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several regions. The department has also forecasted the continuation of heavy rain, particularly in the delta regions, and urged residents to stay prepared.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Delta and Southern Districts on High Alert

The northeast monsoon has intensified, especially in the southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. These areas are on high alert, with authorities urging residents to exercise caution as heavy rain continues to impact daily life. Delta districts, such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai, have experienced significant rainfall, causing waterlogging on roads and disrupting normal activities.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Disaster Management Measures in Place

District collectors have activated disaster management protocols in response to the ongoing rains. These measures include monitoring flood-prone areas and deploying relief teams to ensure the safety of residents. Authorities have warned citizens to avoid waterlogged zones and remain updated on local weather conditions to prevent further disruptions.

As the monsoon continues to affect Tamil Nadu, residents are urged to remain cautious, stay informed, and follow government advisories for their safety.

Key Takeaways
  • The northeast monsoon has led to significant rainfall and school closures in multiple districts.
  • District collectors are implementing disaster management measures to monitor flood-prone areas.
  • Residents are advised to avoid waterlogged zones and stay informed about weather updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu: Schools closed today in 5 districts as heavy rains intensify | Check List

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.