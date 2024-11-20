Northeast monsoon unleashes heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, schools are closed in five districts including Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. Authorities are on high alert. Stay informed on the latest updates and safety guidelines during these tumultuous weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu Rains: With the northeast monsoon gaining strength, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing intense rainfall, leading to the closure of schools in several districts. The continuous downpour overnight prompted district administrations to declare school holidays in five regions on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed in Affected Districts The Tamil Nadu administration has announced that the schools will remain closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. In Kanyakumari, both Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas have also been affected, and schools in these regions will remain closed. This move follows continuous rain that has caused significant disruption.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Earlier School Closures Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, November 19, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal districts also saw school closures due to the rains. In Karaikal, schools and colleges were closed, while in Thoothukudi, only schools were closed, with colleges remaining operational.

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Rain Forecast and Alerts The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several regions. The department has also forecasted the continuation of heavy rain, particularly in the delta regions, and urged residents to stay prepared.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Delta and Southern Districts on High Alert The northeast monsoon has intensified, especially in the southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. These areas are on high alert, with authorities urging residents to exercise caution as heavy rain continues to impact daily life. Delta districts, such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai, have experienced significant rainfall, causing waterlogging on roads and disrupting normal activities.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Disaster Management Measures in Place District collectors have activated disaster management protocols in response to the ongoing rains. These measures include monitoring flood-prone areas and deploying relief teams to ensure the safety of residents. Authorities have warned citizens to avoid waterlogged zones and remain updated on local weather conditions to prevent further disruptions.