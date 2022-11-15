Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in these districts today

Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in these districts today1 min read . 07:19 AM IST
IMD has issued a yellow warning for all of Tamil Nadu's districts until today, encouraging the state's inhabitants to remain vigilant regarding the weather
As the Tamil Nadu downpours proceed, schools will stay shut today, November 15, in the Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks of the Mayiladuthurai locale of Tamil Nadu. Due to the state's heavy rains, a school holiday has been declared.
The Mayiladuthurai District Collector had previously announced a school holiday on November 14, 2022. Additionally, this has been extended until today.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for all of Tamil Nadu's districts until today, encouraging the state's inhabitants to remain vigilant regarding the weather.
In the other districts of Tamil Nadu, schools are expected to remain open tomorrow. At this time, there is no information regarding the schools in Chennai that are currently closed because of the rain.
Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin likewise visited the Mayiladuthurai area to review the harm caused because of the heavy rains. Upon inspection, the CM has also ordered assistance for all affected individuals in Mayiladuthurai's Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks.
The Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni, and Ramanathapuram districts in Tamil Nadu have also received flood warnings and red alerts from the Indian Meteorological Department.
Since the beginning of November, Tamil Nadu has seen a lot of rain. Schools and colleges in Chennai, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, and many other districts have had to close time and time again because of the rain and waterlogging.
With inputs from agencies
