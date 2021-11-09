Due to incessant rainfall in the region, schools and colleges will remain closed today in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, the district collector informed on Tuesday morning, as reported by news agency ANI .

Meanwhile, school for classes 9 to 12 are also closed today in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As per a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing, "Due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."

The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 scheduled on November 8 has been postponed. The date of reopening will be communicated later, the release read.

Sivaganga district collector had also ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the region on Monday owing to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.

More rainfall expected

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, predicted extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Tamil Nadu on 10 and 11 November. It further warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said on Monday.

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11 November.

(With inputs from agencies)

