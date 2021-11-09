2 min read.Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 10:02 AM ISTLivemint
School for classes 9 to 12 are also closed today in Puducherry and Karaikal regions
Sivaganga district collector had also ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Monday owing to heavy rainfall
Due to incessant rainfall in the region, schools and colleges will remain closed today in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, the district collector informed on Tuesday morning, as reported by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, school for classes 9 to 12 are also closed today in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As per a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing, "Due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."
The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 scheduled on November 8 has been postponed. The date of reopening will be communicated later, the release read.
Meanwhile, four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.
More rainfall expected
India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, predicted extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Tamil Nadu on 10 and 11 November. It further warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.
There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.