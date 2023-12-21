Amid severe flooding in different parts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, schools and colleges will remain shut in Thoothukudi district on Friday, 22 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continuous heavy rainfall in different parts of the state created a flood-like situation throwing life out of gear in districts like Thoothukudi. "A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district tomorrow," District Collector of Thoothukudi said.

The district received record-breaking rainfall in the past week causing severe flooding in the area. To assist people stranded at different places due to acute flooding, the government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people, said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rescue team has saved as many as 12,653 people who are staying at the 14 relief camps. "I have advised district collectors and the official to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps," he added.

He also added that the state has requested excess money from PM Modi to carry out relief work and redevelopment work in southern districts reeling under severe flooding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On December 19, I met PM in Delhi, I requested him to provide relief funds to Tamil Nadu and 2000 crore excess money for Southern districts," he said.

Apart from this, Indian Navy and Air Force personnel are engaged in relief work in districts where heavy rainfall wreaked havoc over the past seven days, like Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.

Earlier, Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on December 19. state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assuring the earliest restoration of transportation in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivasankar SS said that the state is expecting public transport to be restored within 3 days.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.