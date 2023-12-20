Tamil Nadu rains: Schools to remain shut tomorrow in Tirunelveli district due to flood-like situation
Tamil Nadu: In an aftermath of heavy rainfall, several districts of Tamil Nadu continued reall under severe flood-like situation. In the wake of severe water-logging, all schools will remain shut on Sunday in Tirunelveli district, reported ANI on X.
Apart from schools, all colleges will continue to function as usual, except those that were used as relief camps in the district.
