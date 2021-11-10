Due to the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, schools in the Coimbatore district will remain shut on Wednesday. Besides, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam has ordered schools and colleges to remain closed today and tomorrow due to the red alert issued by the weather department.

Yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government had declared local holiday for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated "extremely heavy falls" over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 9-11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11.

According to the IMD, the reason why Tamil Nadu is witnessing such extreme rainfall is because of the northeast monsoon. The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days, IMD said.

" Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. Northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal area, and Kerala," the IMD added.

The weather monitoring agency has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" at various districts of the states including, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, Chennai and nearby regions experienced light to moderate rainfall till Tuesday night, resulting in waterlogging. The reservoirs are almost full, the surplus rainwater continued to be released and since the Mettur Dam in Salem District has inched close to its full capacity of 120 feet, a direction has been issued to let out excess inflow. Poondi, Puzhal, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam lakes are the key drinking water sources for Chennai city and these are almost full in catchment areas.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in a tweet said the Governor R N Ravi has "urged the people of Tamil Nadu to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rain prediction by IMD in the next few days. In affected areas people may avoid non-essential movements and pre-empt untoward incidents."

