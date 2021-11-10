Meanwhile, Chennai and nearby regions experienced light to moderate rainfall till Tuesday night, resulting in waterlogging. The reservoirs are almost full, the surplus rainwater continued to be released and since the Mettur Dam in Salem District has inched close to its full capacity of 120 feet, a direction has been issued to let out excess inflow. Poondi, Puzhal, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam lakes are the key drinking water sources for Chennai city and these are almost full in catchment areas.