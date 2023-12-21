Tamil Nadu rains: In the aftermath of heavy rainfall, several districts of South Tamil Nadu namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari continued to reel under severe flood-like situation. With the relief operation underway, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next six days i.e. till 26 December.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area from December 21 to 26, 2023," the release said. Also Read: Weather News: IMD predicts snowfall in J&K, fog alert in Punjab, Haryana; Check latest updates Here are top 10 points to know on Tamil Nadu 1. All schools in the Tirunelveli district will remain shut on 21 December. Apart from schools, all colleges will continue to function as usual, except those that are being used as relief camps in the district. 2. NDRF teams distribute food and relief material to people stuck in waterlogged KTR Nagar area in Tuticorin.

3. A team of Central government officials visited Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall in four southern districts.

4. CM MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi district today to inspect progress of work related to relief and rescue initiatives. Normal life continues to be affected in Thoothukudi district in view of heavy inundation and road network continuing to be cut-off in several areas. Earlier on Wednesday, flight operations were resumed at Thoothukudi airport, however, power supply is yet to be resumed in several parts of the Thoothukudi and nearby areas.

5. On 19 December, CM Stalin met PM Modi in Delhi and sought an interim relief of ₹2,000 crore for rain battered districts.

6. The Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard are also involved in relief work alongside the NDRF, TNDRF (TN Disaster Response Force), Fire and Rescue Services, and police personnel. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 10 helicopters along with 323 boats were also involved in the rescue operation and 27 tonnes of food materials have been provided to people.

7. In view of strong water current in several regions even boats could not be used and hence, in such places, 'we rely on helicopters to deliver food to people.'

8. On Wednesday, a special train with rescue passengers from Srivaikuntam reached Chennai. Passengers were stranded at Srivakuntam Railway station for almost three days due to heavy rains since December 18. “We are alive today because of the Srivaikuntam people. We suffered a lot but their help gave us hope. There is a temple near the station where they prepared Lemon Rice and Sambar rice and gave it to 300-plus passengers. In future when I visit Srivaikuntam we need to do something for Srivaikuntam people," Nivetha, one of the stranded passengers, told ANI.

9. A total of 10 individuals have lost their lives due to the unprecedented rainfall on December 17 and 18, causing widespread devastation in various areas of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts

10. Kayalpattinam, located in Tuticorin district, recorded the highest rainfall, with an alarming 1,192 mm in two days, while Tiruchendur received 916 mm.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!