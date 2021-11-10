Tamil Nadu rains Update: Heavy rainfall to continue in Chennai, other parts

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. Northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal area and Kerala," the daily bulletin by the regional meteorological department in Chennai informed.

