Tamil Nadu rains Update: Heavy rainfall to lash Chennai, PM Modi dials CM Stalin

- The Chief Minister informed that including Chennai, 11 other districts are also affected due to rainfall of about 20 cm and above, which is unusual. He said that other districts did not witness much rainfall, but instructed 24x7 vigilance in such districts. The state government has set up pump sets in different 500 locations to remove the logged water. Further, 50,000 food packets were also distributed. Relief camps providing food, shelter and medical care have been opened in the city.