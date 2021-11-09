3 min read.Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 07:09 PM ISTLivemint
Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicted that a low-pressure area formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal will likely reach near the north coast of Tamil Nadu early on Thursday morning (November 11) after concentrating into a depression
In the wake of weather forecast of extremely heavy rains in various regions of Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared local holidays on November 10th and 11th for nine districts. These districts are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a low-pressure area formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal will likely reach near the north coast of Tamil Nadu early on Thursday morning (November 11) after concentrating into a depression.
"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels," the IMD tweeted.
"It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. It is likely to move west- northwestwards and reach near north Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of 11th November 2021," it added.
The IMD further predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated "extremely heavy falls" over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 09-11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11.
The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during the next 4 days and over Southeast Arabian sea along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.
"The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area (Remnant of the Depression) over central parts of Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move west-southwestwards during next 3 days," IMD said.
Due to continuous rain for the past three days in Chennai, several places in the city have witnessed waterlogging in low line areas particularly areas like Velachery, Madipakkam, Koratur, and Triplicane. The water has even entered households, disturbing the normal life of people.