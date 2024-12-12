Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy rains continued to lash several areas of Tamil Nadu, following which the shutters of three dams were opened on Thursday as the water level in these dams inched towards the full reservoir capacity levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 12, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on December 17.

Whereas isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in the region on December 13, 16 and 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shutters of dams opened — The shutters of two dams in Chennai suburbs and another in Thiruvannamalai district.

— 1,000 cusecs water was discharged from the Poondi reservoir.

The total inflow to the Poondi Reservoir on Thursday was 3,500 cusecs, of which 1,000 cusecs of water were released, reported TOI, quoting officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— About 13,000 cusecs water was released from the Sathanur dam in Thiruvannamalai.

— 3,500 cusecs water from Chembarambakkam dam.

According to The News Minute, a flood warning has been issued for parts of Thiruvallur and Chennai districts as the Poondi reservoir nears its full capacity. Residents of several villages along its banks have been cautioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NDRF teams deployed — Six NDRF teams have been alerted to swing into rescue and relief activity in case of emergency

People in low-lying areas in the state have been urged to remain vigilant and take appropriate action.

Holiday for schools A day's holiday has been declared for schools in several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Paddy crop ready for harvest was submerged in Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

— Three electric poles collapsed due to heavy rain near Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district.

Three subways in Chennai were heavily inundated with rainwater, forcing the civic body to temporarily shut them down. Efforts were on to bail out the water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}