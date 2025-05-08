Tamil Nadu rains: Waterlogging in Vellore, downpour in other parts; IMD issues alert for several districts

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains lashed Vellore, Dindigul, Theni, and other districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, May 8, bringing the much needed relief from the heat.

Autorickshaws and vehicles could be seen splashing through water, after the heavy downpour led to waterlogging in parts of Vellore city, as per visuals released by news wire ANI, PTI.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert for around nine to ten districts in Tamil Nadu, following forecasts of an early southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, is expected to receive moderate rainfall, according to the weather observatory.

Districts under heavy rain alert include: Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, and the ghat regions of Coimbatore, Theni, and Dindigul.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h till May 13.

Vellore records highest maximum temperature On Wednesday, Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 105.8°F.

The IMD has forecast a further rise in temperatures on May 10 and 11, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 36–41°C in interior Tamil Nadu, 34–36°C in coastal areas including Puducherry and Karaikal, and 22–28°C in the hilly regions.

Heatwave conditions in East India The weather observatory, on May 8, also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions across parts of East India, along with rainfall and thunderstorms expected over Northwest and Central India in the coming days.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal from May 10 to 13, Odisha from May 10 to 14, Bihar from May 11 to 13, and Jharkhand from May 11 to 14.