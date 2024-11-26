Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD issues red alert, NDRF teams deployed, several schools closed; cyclonic storm brewing

Tamil Nadu Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for Wednesday, November 27, amid heavy rains in the region.

The weather department said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal formed into a deep depression on Tuesday, and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 28,” said the weather department.

CM Stalin chairs meet Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures.

NDRF teams dispatched Two NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thanjavur district. For each of the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore, two teams – one from NDRF and the other from the State – have been dispatched.

Schools closed On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore and authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in select regions including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, reported PTI.

Deep depression likely to become a cyclonic storm: IMD Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-north-westwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 7.0°N and longitude 82.7°E, about 240 km southeast of Trincomalee, 520 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 720 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue to move north-north-westwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November.

Thereafter, it will continue to move north-north-westwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting Sri Lanka's coast during the subsequent 2 days.

Sea condition — Rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka's coast till the morning of 27 November. It is likely to become high from November 27 evening till November 29.

Fisherman warning — Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka and Tamilnadu coasts till November 29, 2024.

— Adjoining areas of West central Bay of Bengal and along & off south Andhra Pradesh coast during 27th to 29th November 2024.