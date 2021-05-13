Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday took his second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Chennai's hospital.

Rajnikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the photo of her father taking the jab from medical personnel on Twitter.

Sharing the photo, the daughter wrote, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe (sic)".

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021









Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed confirmed that the actor took the second dose of the Covid-19 jab at a private hospital in Chennai.

A small clarification: #Thalaivar took the vaccination at the hospital!👍🏻 https://t.co/bc7KcDUUIA — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) May 13, 2021





The 70-year-old superstar returned to Chennai after completing the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Annaatthe is reportedly going to release later this year if the pandemic is over. Film Annaatthe will feature Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Soori in significant roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

