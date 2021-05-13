Sharing the photo, the daughter wrote, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe (sic)".
The 70-year-old superstar returned to Chennai after completing the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
Annaatthe is reportedly going to release later this year if the pandemic is over. Film Annaatthe will feature Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Soori in significant roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.
