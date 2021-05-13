Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

Rajinikanth took his second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Chennai's hospital
1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Rajnikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the photo of her father taking the jab from medical personnel on Twitter
  • The South Indian film industry's superstar returned to Chennai after completing the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday took his second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Chennai's hospital.

Rajnikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the photo of her father taking the jab from medical personnel on Twitter.

Sharing the photo, the daughter wrote, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe (sic)".

Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed confirmed that the actor took the second dose of the Covid-19 jab at a private hospital in Chennai.

The 70-year-old superstar returned to Chennai after completing the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Annaatthe is reportedly going to release later this year if the pandemic is over. Film Annaatthe will feature Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Soori in significant roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

