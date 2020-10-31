Tamil Nadu rated as one of the best governed states, says CM Palaniswami

A result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the state has led Tamil Nadu being rated among the best governed states , said Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Twitter on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Palaniswami wrote,"TN has been rated as one of the best governed states in India. This is a result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the state. Let us continue to work together, and work harder, to keep our state the best governed one in India."

CM Palaniswami also provided a link to a report on ranking for states vis-a-vis governance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.

Kerala best governed state, Bihar, UP at bottom

According to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre in Bengaluru on Friday, Kerala was pronounced the best governed state in India while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom in the large states category.

The Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan, in its annual report said the states were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.

In the large state category in terms of governance, four southern states including Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468) stood in the first four ranks.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking, scoring negative points in the category. They got - 1.461, -1.201 and -1.158 points, respectively.

