Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 2,817 fresh Covid-19 infections with the state capital alone logging over 1,000 cases. The number of active cases as on date went up to 17,043 and the cumulative total has been pushed to 8,89,490. Meanwhile, with 19 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 12,738. Of the 19 deaths,16 were due to comorbidities.

About 1,634 people were discharged following treatment today and the cumulative figure of recoveries stood at 8,59,709.

Chennai accounted for 1,083 new cases while six people died in the metro, according to the state health bulletin. Chennai'soverall COVID-19 case tally is 2,50,000, with the active cases remaining at 6,695. With 589 people discharged in Chennai today, the total recoveries stood at 2,39,056 while the toll at 4,249.

Next to Chennai, Coimbatore reported 280 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 258, Thiruvallur, 158 and Thanjavur 113. Barring Perambalur, which reported one fresh case and Dharmapuri two new cases, the remaining districts reported cases in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing coronavirus-related lockdown till 30 April, news agency PTI reported. The state-wide lockdown has been extended under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The government has further issued guidelines to implement the test-track-treat protocol according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

According to the order, there was a need to ensure that the RT-PCR tests conducted were uniformly distributed across all districts with adequate testing to be done in districts reporting a high number of infections.

Containment zones have to be "demarcated" and prescribed containment measures should be implemented within such zones. "Effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high incidence areas is key to break the chain of transmission and controlling the spread of the virus. The containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities...," PTI quotes Rajeev Ranjan as saying.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry said, six states-- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala-- accounted for 83.01 per cent of the new deaths.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab -- cumulatively accounted for 78.9 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 61 per cent of the active caseload of the country.

With 39, 544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 cases while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry.

On Thursday, India's total active caseload reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via