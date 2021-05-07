This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu records 26,465 new Covid-19 cases, 197 deaths in a single day
1 min read.08:47 PM ISTPTI
Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,154 cases, Coimbatore 2,101 Thiruvallur 1,384 and Madurai 1,051 while 30 districts clocked new infections in triple digits
Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 26,465 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. According to a bulletin, 22,381 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,73,439 and leaving 1,35,355 active infections.
Chennai accounted for 6,738 new infections, totalling 3,77,042 till date. It also leads in the total number of fatalities at 5,081. The number of samples tested today were 1,52,812, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,36,98,799.
Among the 197 deceased, 47 of them were without co- morbidities, which include a 17-year-old boy from Tirunelveli who succumbed to the virus due to acute respiratory failure. As many as 20 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations. A private lab in Erode district was recently accorded approval to hold COVID-19 testing, taking the overall laboratories operating in the State to 267, the bulletin said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
