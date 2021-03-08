Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.

The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.





