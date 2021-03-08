OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 09:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018

Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.

The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.

