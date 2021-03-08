Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018

Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.

Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.

The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Those fully-vaccinated against Covid can gather without masks, CDC says

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST

The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Those fully-vaccinated against Covid can gather without masks, CDC says

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.