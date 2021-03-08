Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
- The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.
Tamil Nadu logged 556 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities today, taking the total number of infections to 8,55,677 and the toll to 12,521.
The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.
The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state stands at 8,39,138 while the number of active cases stands at 4,018.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.