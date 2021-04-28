{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 16,000 mark on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, taking the caseload to 11.30 lakh, while 98 fatalities pushed the toll 13,826. The state had logged cases in excess of 15,000 over the last three days. It had crossed the 10,000 mark on April 18 this year.

Chennai: Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 16,000 mark on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, taking the caseload to 11.30 lakh, while 98 fatalities pushed the toll 13,826. The state had logged cases in excess of 15,000 over the last three days. It had crossed the 10,000 mark on April 18 this year.

As many as 33 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, including one from Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin said. A total of 1,30,042 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,23,78,247.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}