Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu records highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, crosses 16,000-mark

Tamil Nadu records highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, crosses 16,000-mark

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to conduct a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test in Chennai on
1 min read . 08:13 PM IST PTI

The 16,665 cases on Wednesday took the cumulative tally to 11,30,167, a health department bulletin said

Chennai: Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 16,000 mark on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, taking the caseload to 11.30 lakh, while 98 fatalities pushed the toll 13,826. The state had logged cases in excess of 15,000 over the last three days. It had crossed the 10,000 mark on April 18 this year.

The 16,665 cases on Wednesday took the cumulative tally to 11,30,167, a health department bulletin said. As many as 15,114 people were cured of the virus, taking the aggregate to 10,06,033, leaving 1,10,308 active cases. Chennai headed the districts with 4,764 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,219), while 29 districts saw a sharp increase, with figures in triple digits. Among the deceased, 14 had no comorbidities.

As many as 33 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, including one from Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin said. A total of 1,30,042 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,23,78,247.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

