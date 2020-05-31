With more than 1,000 more novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count breached 22,000-mark today, according to state health department.

Being the second most affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu reported 1,149 fresh Covid-19 cases since Saturday, taking the total number of patients to 22,333, it said.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 173 after 13 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are currently 9,400 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 12,757 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 757 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 14,065 patients are males, 8,259 are females and nine are transgender patients.

There are 72 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 29 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 12,049 samples were tested, taking to total over 4.5 lakh till date.

Apart from that, following the rules of the governement on exiting the lockdown in a phased manner, state Chief Minister K Palaniswami allowed partially opening up of public transport services.

Under the new rules from tomorrow, private companies are also allowed to have more employees in their premises. IT companies and IT-enabled services can function with 20% employees, upto a maximum of 40 persons.

No relaxation has been given to religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban train services. Pubic transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts having the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India has increased to 182,143 while the death toll has gone up to 5,164, according to figures released today morning by the Ministry of Health. In past 24 hours, 8.380 new cases and 193 deaths were reported.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via