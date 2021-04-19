Tamil Nadu records over 10,000 new COVID cases for second straight day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 10,941 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Monday taking the active tally to 75,116, as per the state health bulletin. With today's count the state breached the 10,000-mark in terms of recording fresh COVID cases for the second straight day. According to official data, Tamil Nadu reported 10,723 new COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am which will come into effect from April 20. Sunday curfew will be implemented from April 25.

According to a statement issued by the state government, no public or private transport will be allowed during night curfew. Intra-state and inter-state public and private transport too will not be operated.

The state government has also postponed the class 12 board exams amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, however, the practical exams will be conducted as already planned.

"Not over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Only 50 per cent employees allowed to work in IT firm offices. Others should be given work from home," the statement said.

On Monday, Union Health ministry noted Tamil Nadu is one of the states that are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Also, it is one of the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

