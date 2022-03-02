As the COVID situation is stabilising, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to ease restrictions imposed across the state including lifting the ban on political and cultural gatherings. Meanwhile, as many as 500 people will be now allowed to attend weddings and funerals. The relaxations come into effect from Thursday.

An official release said the decision on the easing of curbs was taken after considering the declining infection rates

Between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people while the number for deaths and funerals should not exceed 250, it said.

However, people should continue to follow Covid preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and get vaccinated.

The numbers were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related ceremonies.

Last month, the government also allowed nursery schools to reopene after a long gap of two years. However, the government insisted that face masks are not mandatory for kindergarten children.

Tamil Nadu reported 348 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with its active numbers being 5,066.

