CHENNAI : The state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,594 new cases taking the total tally of active patients to 9304.

The state also recorded 624 recoveries and six deaths in the past twenty four hours.

There were 8340 cases active till the day before.

A total of 1,02,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.76 crore. In 15 districts, the number of new cases recorded was below 10, while Theni clocked nil cases.

Among those who tested positive include 19 returnees from domestic and overseas locations, the bulletin said.

On the Omicron cases, the bulletin said the total number of cases remained 121 while 98 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 20 active cases.

#COVID19 | Tamil Nadu reports 1,594 new cases, 624 recoveries, and 6 deaths today. Active cases 9,304: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/0krA8b6F9g — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

