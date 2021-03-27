The state of Tamil Nadu reported 1,971 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Around 1,131 people were discharged and 9 deaths were reported in the state, according to an ANI tweet.

The cumulative number of cases has reached 8,75,190 in Tamil Nadu. The total number of people discharged or cured has reached 8,51,222. The death toll has also climbed to 12,650 after the recent additions. The active caseload in the state has reached 11,318 after the recent surge.

The state currently has a total of 259 testing centres which includes 190 private and 69 government centres. The state tested 85, 053 samples today and the total samples tested since the beginning has reached 1,91,77,294.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 739 cases being reported, aggregating 2,44,686 till date.

Chengalpet followed Chennai with 205 cases, Coimbatore 173, Thanjavur 111 and Thiruvallur 111. As many as 24 districts reported fresh infections in double digits. However, Perambalur reported nil new cases while active cases in the district was six, the bulletin said.

The Health Department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said the daily new cases may increase further and start declining if people wore masks and maintained social distancing. Referring to the reports of double-mutant strain of COVID-19 in places like Maharashtra, he said no such cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

"We had reported that 16 people tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of the virus while one person was infected with the South Africa variant of the virus. All these people have got cured and were discharged. Tamil Nadu has not reported any double-mutant variant of the virus," he said.

Radhakrishnan, citing a Central government report, clarified that the surge in new cases in Tamil Nadu does not have any linkage to the report of new coronavirus variants.

"There is no linkage to the increase in new cases due to foreign strains of the virus or the double-mutant strain of the virus," he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was the only state to hold RT-PCR tests in the country for COVID-19, he said testing of samples was gradually increased to 85,000 samples a day from the earlier 52,000 samples a day after there was a trend on increase in new cases.

"According to our perception, the surge in new cases will go up further and then start to decline if there is cooperation from the people (by following the COVID-19 protocols)," he said.

