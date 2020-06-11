The initiative would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, he said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters that beds in government sector hospitals in Chennai, will be doubled to 10,000 from about 5,000. As per government data, there are 4,900 beds when the capacity in four State-run medical college hospitals and an ESI hospital -all in Chennai- are taken into account. Greater Chennai Corporation said COVID 24 x 7 Call Centres have been set up separately in all the 15 zones of the city in addition to one in the headquarters, (044-46122300) at the Rippon Buildings to provide one stop COVID care information services. "The call centres will provide information on quarantine, testing, fever clinics, urban public health centres, containment zones, preventive and ambulance services and public are requested to avail the services," the GCC said in a statement.