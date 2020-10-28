Tamil Nadu reports 2,516 fresh cases today, death toll crosses 11,000

CHENNAI : Continuing to register a dip in new infections, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,16,751, while the death toll mounted to 11,018 with 35 more deaths, as the government said the pandemic was under control. With the state witnessing a declining trend in the number of new cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami however rued that about 35 per cent of the people avoid masks, one of the preventive measures in containing the spread of the virus.

The pandemic, however, was under control in the state due to a multi-pronged approach of the government, Palaniswami said during the review meeting on COVID-19 situation with bureaucrats and district collectors today.

"In Tamil Nadu, over 35 per cent of the people do not wear masks.Therefore the (respective) district administration should take steps to ensure compliance by all," Palaniswami said.

Lack of awareness prompted people to throw caution to the wind, he said.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to eclipse new COVID-19 cases with 3,859 patients getting cured aggregating to 6,79,377 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases, including those in isolation, were at 26,356.

The state has reported less than 3,000 fresh infections for the fifth successive day today.

On October 24, the state logged 2,886 new infections while on October 25, it was 2,869.

On October 26, the state saw 2,708 people testing COVID-19 positive and the next day it it was 2,522.

Among districts, Chennai led with 688 new cases today, followed by Coimbatore 218, Chengalpet 150, Salem 147, and Tiruvallur 138.

Perambalur recorded the least with four patients contracting the virus.

Chennai accounted for 1,97,751 COVID-19 infections to the state's over 7.6 lakh cases, besides accounting for 3,616 deaths of the total 11,018 toll.

Testing of samples stood at 72,433 today, totalling to 97,32,863 specimens getting examined till date.

Among the 35 deaths, four of them were without comorbidities(or chronic illness) which include a 40-year-old man from Karur who died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

With comorbidity, a 38-year-old man from Coimbatore died due to 'bilateral bronchopneumonia' a while 101-year-old woman from neighbouring Chengalpet died due to 'respiratory failure'.

Tamil Nadu has 201 COVID-19 testing facilities, of which 135 are private and 66 government owned.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all the tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

