Tamil Nadu reports 2,516 fresh cases today, death toll crosses 11,000

CHENNAI : Continuing to register a dip in new infections, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,16,751, while the death toll mounted to 11,018 with 35 more deaths, as the government said the pandemic was under control. With the state witnessing a declining trend in the number of new cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami however rued that about 35 per cent of the people avoid masks, one of the preventive measures in containing the spread of the virus.