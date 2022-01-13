Tamil Nadu reports 20,911 new Covid cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tamil Nadu reports 20,911 new cases, 6,235 recoveries, and 25 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,03,610. Despite a rise in coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today said the state is fully prepared to manage the Omicron threat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai accounted for 8,218 Covid cases, followed by Chengalpet 2,030, Coimbatore 1,162, Thiruvallur 901, and Madurai 599. The state also recorded a total of 56 more Omicron cases, taking the overall tally to 241 till date. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“We are fully prepared to manage this Omicron wave of Coronavirus pandemic. After my government took over, we have increased the number of vaccinations," Stalin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 231 people have been discharged till date leaving zero active Omicron infections. Ten Omicron cases have been cross notified to Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, New Delhi and Jharkhand, the bulletin said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

